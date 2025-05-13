California traffic stop leads to officers rescuing spider monkey, again



KOVR

By Hunter Sowards

VALLEJO, California (KOVR) — An endangered species was uncovered after yet another traffic stop in California. This time, a spider monkey was found after a drug bust near Vallejo.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop turned into a rescue mission that now involves the Oakland Zoo.

It’s the second time in six months that a traffic stop ended with officials taking a spider monkey into their care.

“We’re seeing more and more of them coming up from South America and being brought into private homes, and it’s just not appropriate for these animals,” said Dr. Andrea Goodnight with the Oakland Zoo Veterinary Hospital.

All primates, including spider monkeys, are illegal to own in California.

Now in the care of the Oakland Zoo, the monkey rescued May 6 has been affectionately named “Violeta.” While she appears to be doing well right now, zoo staff are giving her a full physical exam — including a CT scan— and bloodwork to make sure she has proper organ function.

Last Tuesday’s traffic stop saw Solano County deputies pull over a car and uncover a massive amount of meth. The next day, authorities searched the suspect’s home — and that’s where they found the spider monkey, along with two rattlesnakes.

If the story sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

Earlier this year, during a different traffic stop in Madera, California Highway Patrol officers found a spider monkey riding in the passenger seat of a Rolls-Royce driving down Highway 99. The suspect was arrested on drug charges and for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Oakland Zoo also took that Madera spider monkey into their care, saying it was not properly cared for and was malnourished.

Zoo officials say this trend is disturbing.

“They are wild animals,” Dr. Goodnight said. “They need proper care and they should be in the wild.”

Wildlife trafficking is one of the largest illegal trades in the world. The Oakland Zoo is committed to helping save these animals and stop this trend.

The zoo says they will work with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and other national organizations to help find Violeta a sanctuary or other zoo where she can live a healthy life after they’re done caring for her.

