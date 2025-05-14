Corrections officer fired; case sent to prosecutor for potential charges

By Scott Noll

ELYRIA, Ohio (WEWS) — A Lorain County corrections officer was fired for what the sheriff called “reckless judgment” that created a “serious security issue.”

The incident happened on Dec. 29, 2024, inside the county jail.

Investigators said Corrections Officer Christopher Jackson was serving lunch to inmates when one of the men threw a cup of feces at Jackson.

Video showed Jackson return to the man’s cell and enter.

It’s not clear what happened next, but the video shows Jackson shoving the man against a wall, and then appears to throw punches at him.

The man, whose name has not been released, took off, leading officers on a short chase through the jail before he was caught and restrained.

Sheriff Jack Hall said Jackson broke policy by not waiting for back-up and not securing the unit, resulting in the man escaping his cell.

Jackson, who has worked at the jail since 2008, was fired. Hall said Jackson is appealing that decision.

The sheriff said the man was charged with assaulting Jackson with a bodily fluid and served time for the incident.

Now Jackson’s case is headed to prosecutors, too.

Hall said it was referred to prosecutors for possible dereliction of duty charges.

