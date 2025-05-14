Hundreds Set to Race for Justice at CASA Superhero 5K

By Michelle Hofmann

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KATC) — Not all heroes wear capes — some wear running shoes.

CASA of the Coastal Bend is gearing up to celebrate 20 years of its annual Superhero 5K this Saturday at Heritage Park. The community has answered the call, with nearly 400 participants registered to run, walk or dress as their favorite superheroes to raise funds for local foster children.

“The race kicks off at 8 [a.m.], you can get here at 7:30,” said Siobhan Allen, resource cultivation director for CASA of the Coastal Bend. “We’ll have vendors giving away freebies.”

The event, which encourages participants to wear superhero costumes, will also include a costume contest with prizes awarded for the best dressed. KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchors, Michelle Hofmann and Bryan Hofmann will return to host the event for the third consecutive year.

“Every year it just keeps getting better,” Allen said. “I can’t wait to see what Michelle and Bryan are wearing this year.”

While the event is full of fun, its mission is serious. Proceeds benefit CASA — or Court Appointed Special Advocates — a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to advocate for children in foster care who have experienced abuse or neglect.

“We seek out volunteers and train them,” Allen said. “We have an incredible staff of advisers that walk them through the process of providing a voice for a child in the court system.”

Allen emphasized that the organization’s work depends on community involvement, from sponsors to volunteers.

“It is work worth doing,” she said. “It is meaningful work, and we are so grateful that we have had tremendous support from all of the greater Corpus Christi area and the Coastal Bend.”

The Superhero 5K starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, at Heritage Park. Click here for registration information.

