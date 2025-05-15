Baltimore City firefighter on life support after suffering medical emergency during fire

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Fire Lt. Mark Dranbauer Jr. is on life support after suffering a dire medical emergency during a rowhome fire on Monday, May 12.

The Baltimore City Fire Union said in a statement on behalf of Dranbauer’s family that his injuries are “too catastrophic to sustain life.”

“The Dranbauer family is eternally grateful for all prayers and offers of support during this immensely difficult time,” the Dranbauer family said in the statement.

Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said Dranbauer is from a “firefighting family.” He has been with the fire department for 23 years.

“So he comes from that bloodline,” Wallace said.

Here’s what happened

Firefighters responded to a fire in a three-story building on West Saratoga Street near Park Avenue in downtown Baltimore.

Fire officials said Lt. Dranbauer fell backward down the ladder, and crews had to remove him. He was taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

Fire Chief Wallace said Dranbauer was approximately 30 to 40 feet off the ground when he suffered the medical emergency.

“At this time, we believe he suffered a medical emergency while he was on the ladder,” Wallace said. “As a result of that medical emergency, he fell backwards down the ladder but remained on the aerial ladder itself.”

Richard Choyce, a neighbor, told WJZ that he witnessed the medical emergency.

“He was three-quarters of the way up that ladder, and I glanced away for a split second, and I looked back up, and he was tumbling backwards down the ladder, head over heels,” Choyce said.

Massive fire hours later

On the same day, May 12, more than 200 firefighters worked to contain a seven-alarm fire at a West Baltimore warehouse.

The fire disrupted Amtrak service between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, and forced temporary relocation of nearby residents on Bentalou Street.

A fire spokesperson said BCFD had to perform what they call a strategic demolition of the front of the building so that crews could gain access to more of the deep-seated fire.

Fire Chief Wallace said he requested that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) take on and lead the investigation, given the size and scope of the fire and the ATF’s ability to bring in additional resources.

He added that the department will begin a demolition plan. He said that would require bringing in engineers to assess the building to see if it needs to be demolished and what that process would look like.

