Florida man crushed to death by RV was recently retired sheriff’s office sergeant, authorities say

By Kathleen Ditton, Olivia DiVenti

OAKLAND PARK, Florida (WSVN) — A man who died after being crushed by an RV outside his home in Oakland Park has been identified as a recently retired sergeant from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening near Northwest 36th Court and 18th Avenue.

Deputies responded to the scene and found 64-year-old Craig Bachan trapped beneath the RV. Neighbors said he had been preparing the vehicle for a summer trip when it collapsed on him.

“He just bought the RV,” a neighbor told 7News. “He was going to go out to Montana, Idaho, that area of the country this summer on a vacation.”

Bachan, who had recently retired from BSO, was discovered by a neighbor across the street from the incident, who called 911.

A yellow tarp and crime scene tape could be seen surrounding the vehicle as medical examiners and deputies worked at the scene.

BSO detectives confirmed a death occurred and said no foul play is suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

