Indiana resident shows off in-home racing museum

SPEEDWAY, Indiana (WRTV) — Good luck finding a race fan who has dedicated more of their home’s square footage to their fandom.

Kirby Smock, a long-time Speedway resident and devoted racing enthusiast, has attended 70 straight Indianapolis 500 races.

Smock’s home is a testament to this passion, with walls and shelves covered with racing memorabilia he has collected over the decades.

Smock’s journey into the racing world began in his youth when his father raced cars.

“There were a couple of summers where, every Sunday, we’d go through races. And I just got interested in it,” he said.

His obsession deepened when he attended his first Indy 500 after graduating high school.

“It’s like being an alcoholic. Once you get hooked, you can’t stop,” he reflected.

Over the years, Smock has diligently documented his experiences, starting his first scrapbook in 1946 which rooted his interest in collecting.

His home, once overflowing with helmets and memorabilia, has been pared down, but each item retains significant personal value.

“I could probably sell that picture for a hundred dollars,” he said while pointing to a picture of the Unser family next to their cars. “But I would never do it,” he reflected.

“To me, that’s as important as collecting it—to see that somebody gets it that appreciates the effort and the time I put into it,” Smock explained.

Reflecting on his interactions with racers, Smock noted the difference in accessibility over the years.

“Back in the 70s and 80s, the drivers were so much more accessible than they are now. And I’ve got to know quite a few of them,” he said.

As he walks through his home filled with memories, Smock feels an overwhelming sense of gratitude.

“I think probably the message is how lucky I was to be able to see what I’ve seen. Ain’t no place else you’re going to go and get this big a crowd on one day. And I’m part of it. I’m one of these people that’s here. And to me, how fortunate can you be?”

Looking to the future, Kirby Smock has set his sights on reaching a remarkable milestone of attending 75 consecutive races by 2029, when he will celebrate his 92nd birthday.

