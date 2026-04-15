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Local Forecast

Warming to seasonal temps today ahead of brief increase in winds late this week

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Published 9:05 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Our calmer and warmer pattern continues as we expect to warm to near-seasonal highs across the valley on Wednesday!

Here's a look at temperatures through the day, which look to be fantastic for this time of year – right where we should be.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s valley-wide.

Winds are calm through the day today, but will become a factor again looking ahead to Thursday and Friday. A brief bump in our onshore winds will bring gusts closer to 35 to 45 MPH across the deserts and temperatures will cool slightly. Here's a look at what we expect by Thursday afternoon:

The winds become weaker and turn more offshore by late Friday and into the weekend, which means warming temperatures and calmer conditions for Weekend Two of Coachella! Expect upper 80s and low 90s as the festival returns for its second weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

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Gavin Nguyen

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