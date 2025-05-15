‘Like I can fly’: Elementary’s Bike Rodeo brings smiles on two wheels

By Jeff Anastasio

DENVER, Colorado (KMGH) — You could hear the joy for blocks around Lincoln Elementary School on Wednesday as hundreds of kiddos, their parents and the school community hopped on their bikes and scooters to play in the rain and encourage each other at their 8th annual Bike Rodeo.

The event showcases the wonderful connections families can make on two wheels.

“This is a little bit of mayhem, a little bit of chaos in the best way,” said Lincoln Elementary principal Shelley Dulsky. “I mean, when do kids get to walk to school? When do they get to ride their bikes to school? When do they all get to do it at the same time? It doesn’t get better than this. It’s just the best event of the year.”

The school’s grounds were filled with all sorts of fun activities like obstacle courses – built by Lincoln Elementary parents and stations for students to decorate helmets and bikes.

Hudson, a Lincoln 2nd grader, showed off his awesome green bike.

“I got this in 2022 and I’ve been riding it ever since,” said Hudson. “I like riding it in nature.”When asked how soaring on his bike makes him feel, he said “pretty happy!”

“It’s a great opportunity for kids to come together with their families – be safe and learn about bike safety, there’s lots of different vendors here and they just did a bike parade,” added Caitlin, Hudson’s mom.

Lincoln Elementary School’s Bike Rodeo celebrated National Bike & Roll to School Day.

“This is such an important event for this school. Most kids walk or roll to school for two reasons. One, they chose their neighborhood school so they live within a mile or two from school and second, because we have events like this,” said Amy Kenreich, Bike Rode organizer. “We celebrate Walk and Roll to School day, which was actually last Wednesday, but we always do the second Wednesday because we want better weather,”

And while the rain and and lightning came down toward the end of the event, nothing could stop the fun. Organizers hope events like Bike Rodeo will encourage families, who have the ability, to swap a car trip or two a week to roll to school.

“There has been a huge decline in kids walking and rolling to school – take it from me, I know the research – I’m a crossing guard and I live and breathe this stuff,” added Kenreich. “We’ve built our cities for cars, so people are apprehensive about going out and letting their kids bike and roll school,”

She added a statistic that might surprise some commuters.

“Did you know that 25% of rush hour traffic in Denver is from people driving their kids to school. Some people have to do that, but not everybody.”

Staff say the kids at Lincoln Elementary have benefited both physically and mentally from staying active before classes begin.

“When you need to clear your head, when you need to think, when you need to connect with someone, when you need to be alone – being outside changes everything,” said Dulsky, who shared that the freedom found on two wheels can also be experienced by grown up kids.

“Biking makes me feel like I can fly. Just the other day, we rode our bikes to school and that sense when I was seven years old on my Schwinn blue bike with my basket – it takes you right back to that place and you know you can fly through life,” smiled Dulsky. “It doesn’t get better than that.”

