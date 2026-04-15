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Weather

Windy Late Week with a Warmer Weekend Ahead

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Published 3:59 PM

Very pleasant with seasonal temperatures today and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s before a slight cooldown Thursday. Winds will become a factor late week with onshore gusts Thursday 35-45mph possible across the deserts and mountain passes. Winds shift offshore Friday, which will bring drier air and more breezy conditions, especially near the passes, before weakening in the afternoon.

A warming trend sets in for the weekend--thanks to that offshore push--with highs climbing 5-10 degrees above average, back into the low 90s.

Early next week, another low pressure system will likely bring cooler and breezier weather back to the region. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty with this system and if it could bring any precipitation. 

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Katie Boer

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