Victim’s family speaks out before 1995 serial killer’s execution

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — A serial killer has sat on death row for nearly 30 years in Florida after he took the life of his last victim in Bossier City.

Glen Rogers is being executed Thursday in Florida but was never prosecuted in Louisiana for the murder of Andy Lou Jiles Sutton.

Known as the “Casanova Killer” for his charm and manipulation, Rogers was sentenced to death for the murder of Tina Marie Cribs.

Cribs was a mother of two, but Sutton was a mother of four and given little media attention at the time of her death.

Sutton’s family is attending the execution in Florida.

Amy Roberson is the wife of one of Sutton’s sons and spoke with KTBS 3 on behalf of her husband.

“Her story is very short compared to the other victims,” said Roberson.

Sutton was 37-years-old when she began a romantic relationship with Rogers at the time he was known in other parts of the country as the “Casanova Killer.”

“Andy Jiles Sutton wasn’t just a woman that had sex with Glen Rogers then he murdered her. She was a mother of four kids,” said Roberson.

Roberson’s husband was 17 when police showed up at his grandparent’s home and informed them of the murder.

“He always tells me about when he was in school and he got off the bus, she would be at the stop with four sandwiches for them already made and ready for them to eat as soon as they got off the bus. Nobody talks about Andy and her kids she left behind or the 11 grandkids and two great-grandkids she would have had,” said Roberson.

Rogers killed Cribbs in Florida before driving back to Bossier City in her stolen car.

Sutton was found stabbed multiple times in her waterbed on November 9, 1995.

Sutton’s family hopes witnessing the execution will bring them closure.

“My husband says he’s got this void in him and he’s hoping watching Glen Rogers take his last breath will fill this void. He thinks it really should have happened a lot sooner,” said Roberson.

