Woman convicted in fatal birthday party crash at Swan Boat Club sentenced to 25-50 years

By Paula Wethington

Click here for updates on this story

Michigan (WWJ) — A woman convicted in the deadly Swan Boat Club birthday party crash in Monroe County, Michigan, was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison on Thursday.

Marshella Chidester was found guilty in March of all charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the deaths of 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips. Both of those children attended Flat Rock Community Schools. Chidester was also convicted on two counts of operating while intoxicated, causing death, and five counts of operating while intoxicated, causing serious injury.

The second-degree murder charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. The two counts of operating while intoxicated causing a death carry a maximum of 15 years imprisonment and/or a $2,500-$10,000 fine. The four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury carry maximum sentences of up to five years in prison and/or a $1,000-$5,000 fine.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Daniel White heard the case.

Background on the case

The Phillips children were among those attending a child’s birthday party at the private Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township on April 20, 2024, when a vehicle smashed 25 feet into the building.

In addition to the two fatalities, there were several people injured that day.

The circumstances elicited an emotional reaction in Monroe County, where a community vigil took place. The county sheriff was also visibly upset when presenting at the initial press conference.

The defense did ask that the trial be moved out of the county, but the judge denied that request, saying he had personally handled other high-profile trials in Monroe County and was able to seat a jury in those cases.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Chidester was drunk at the time of the crash. Investigators testified that tests showed Chidester’s blood alcohol content was 0.18, more than twice Michigan’s legal limit of 0.08. However, the defense questioned the validity of a blood draw on the day of the crash.

The jury verdict came after two hours of deliberations.

Attorney change Shortly after the guilty verdict, while pre-sentence investigations were taking place, Chidester switched her attorney from Bill Colovos, who handled the trial, to James Warren Amberg.

Colovos said multiple times when he was still on the case, and again after being taken off it, that he expects the conviction to be appealed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.