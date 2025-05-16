Mother recounts harrowing Mother’s Day incident, in need of help

By Arielle Brumfield

CHALMETTE, Louisiana (WDSU) — News details are unfolding in a Mother’s Day family feud at a Chalmette motel, where a 16-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his father after an argument between his parents turned physical.

The family is now in need of resources and support as they rebuild.

Nichole Russell says she and her children are fortunate to be alive after her husband was fatally shot by their 16-year-old son during a domestic violence incident in Chalmette. Just days after the incident, Russell shared her story exclusively with WDSU, revealing that this was not the first time such violence had occurred.

“I just kept seeing him get more and more angry, and I just kept seeing him drink more alcohol,” Russell said.

Russell recounted that she was leaving to pick up her daughter from work when Harrison became irate, questioning her and physically assaulting her. “First, he grabbed me by my neck and choked me,” she said.

Russell described the escalation of violence, saying, “That’s when he jumped on me and threw me on the bed and tried to choke me again, and that’s when I told my son to call the cops.”

Her 16-year-old son intervened when Harrison reached for a gun, and Russell said he fatally shot his father. She noted that this was not the first time Harrison had threatened her with a gun.

The family has been battling homelessness, living at the Marina Motel for two months, and Russell said Harrison had other struggles. “He also had a very, very bad opioid addiction,” she said, explaining that Harrison was receiving treatment, but when his medication refills stopped, the situation worsened for the family.

Russell is now seeking housing for her children. “We’re going to need furniture when we do get somewhere to stay, but I think we’re going to work with my brother to find a place to stay,” she said.

Regarding her 16-year-old son, Russell said, “He’s been breaking down, he’s up and down.” She emphasized that he is home but will need counseling and support. “I just hope that we can get some help and be able to recover from this. And I want to make sure my son can get some counseling to be able to talk,” Russell said.

The family has started an online fundraiser organized by Russell’s sister, Tasha Millet, titled, “Help Nicole and Ashad Rebuild After Tragedy.”

The family also has a Cash App: $russellnicol

