Severe storms cause damage across Milwaukee and Dodge County

By WDJT News Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Storms raged throughout southeastern Wisconsin today, May 15, leaving toppled trees, large hail and damaged homes in its wake.

Cory Orcholski was inside a house in Milwaukee County when a tree fell on top of it.

“It felt like the whole house shook back-and-forth when the tree fell on us,” said Orcholski. “It rained hard in my house, and it was leaking.”

Steven Styberg was upstairs when it happened.

“Almost a heart attack happened,” he said. “My heart skipped a beat, two beats.”

The Dodge County Sheriff says the northern half of Juneau and the southern half of Mayville reportedly got the most damage.

Our reporters state that significant damage can be seen, with trees toppled everywhere.

Greg Kuhn and his wife, both retired teachers, have been living in their home for 35 years. He said that this was the worst storm he’s experienced.

“Where the power went in, there’s damage there,” he said. “I can’t really see out the front, by the front door there, but there’s damage there. At least we don’t have anything that punctured into the inside of the house.”

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a press conference this evening, that despite damage to homes and businesses only one person was minorly injured.

“We’re blessed, we’re blessed,” said Sheriff Schmidt. “We had somebody looking over us from on high here tonight, and while there’s a lot of damage, we’re blessed at this point we haven’t discovered anything serious. Things can be replaced. People can’t.”

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin and Dodge County Health and Human Services have opened shelters for those who were affected by the severe weather this evening.

Those who have been displaced are asked to go to the Dodgeland School on 401 S. Western Ave. or Mayville Junior and Senior High School at 500 N. Clark St.

