Woman accused of kidnapping Amazon delivery driver

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) — Dyshiema R. Mims was arrested Wednesday and charged with kidnapping, burglary of a structure or conveyance while armed and criminal mischief.

According to a report from the Riviera Beach Police Department, an Amazon delivery driver stopped his vehicle and discovered that one of the rear tires had a nail. As the driver walked back to the driver’s side of the vehicle, he noticed that a woman had entered the delivery vehicle on the passenger side.

According to the report, the driver told the woman, who was later identified as Mims, to exit the vehicle multiple times.

According to the driver, when he got back in the vehicle, Mims told him to “Go, go, go” while making a gun gesture with her right hand that was underneath her dress.

The driver said because he believed Mims had a gun and was in fear, he began to drive. Video of the incident was captured on the driver’s cell phone.

Once the driver arrived at the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Mims exited the vehicle after an older man in a gray truck stopped and asked if everything was OK and Mims would not exit the vehicle.

When Mims finally exited the vehicle, the victim said he called 911 for police assistance. Mims then ran into bushes and threw a rock at the vehicle.

Moments later, Mims was detained by police. The victim was able to positively identify Mims in a lineup. At that point, Mims was arrested.

Mims is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on $15,000 bond.

