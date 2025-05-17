Homeless man steals woman’s car while she visits husband at UCLA Medical Center



By Zach Boetto

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — A brazen car theft outside of the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica has left a pair of newlyweds rattled as they navigate through cancer treatments.

Brittney Mickles-McQuirter dropped her car off at the hospital’s valet before going to her husband as he fought for his life.

“There are times we didn’t know if he was going to live or not,” Mickles-McQuirter said. “We didn’t know if he was going to live or not.”

Mickles-McQuirter married her husband Joe in October. Last month, they found out he had cancerous tumors in his liver. Now he’s undergoing treatment at the UCLA Medical Center while Mickles-McQuirter stays by his side every day. Already facing turmoil, their lives got a little more difficult on Tuesday morning after the valet told Mickles-McQuirter someone stole her car while she stayed the night at the hospital.

“A homeless person who rode up on a bike, grabbed the keys and kind of searched around with the clicker until they found my car,” Mickles-McQuirter said. “Then got in my car and just drove away.”

She added that her passport, more than a month of mail and more personal belongings were inside the stolen car.

“I’m nervous because this person has my keys, and they have my address,” Mickles-McQuirter said. “I haven’t been home, but I don’t even know what that’s going to look like when I do go home.”

She has filed a police report and rented a car, but simply wants to support her husband during his battle against cancer.

“I don’t want to worry about home,” she said. “I want to worry about my husband getting better.”

