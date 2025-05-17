Police bust alleged organized residential burglary ring

By Julie Sharp

IRVINE, California (KCAL) — Five people believed to be linked to multiple Southern California residential burglaries and part of a transnational organized crime ring, were arrested by Irvine police on Thursday.

An Easter Sunday traffic stop by an Irvine police officer led to the investigation and arrests of four men and a woman.

Irvine Police Department Chief Michael Kent said organized burglary crews are a growing threat across the state and nation. “These groups are highly adaptable, well-coordinated, and often target affluent communities, moving quickly from city to city,” he said

Irvine police shared home surveillance footage from two incidents involving the suspects, who disguised themselves as Amazon delivery drivers and other workers.

On April 20, a man called the police after getting alerts from his home surveillance showing unknown people inside his residence. Police arrived and found the home ransacked, with shoes, jewelry, and designer purses reported stolen.

A patrol officer made a traffic stop shortly after the burglary call, and the driver said he was delivering food to a customer but could not provide the address where he delivered it.

During a search of his car, police found suspicious items that led officers to believe he may be involved in criminal activity. The driver was arrested for being unlicensed. He was identified as 24-year-old Fontana resident, Jhon Osorioarias.

Police said that further investigation linked Osorioarias to an organized burglary crew.

Over the past month, police said they conducted daily surveillance of the crew and were able to connect them to other burglaries throughout Southern California.

On Friday, police arrested the following suspects in Fontana: Jesus Hernandezchavez, 42, John Fredy Sanabria, 42, Fontana, Duber Salarte, 48, Fontana, and Isneidy Ortiz Valencia, 29, Colton.

All suspects were booked at the Orange County Jail on various charges, including burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of narcotics.

