SoCal residents fed up with constant fireworks explosions behind their homes

By Lauren Pozen

SANTA CLARITA, California (KCAL) — Some Santa Clarita residents are fed up after years of constant fireworks explosions behind their homes, something that they worry could spark a much more series issue.

Lilly Chiang’s security cameras have captured nearly 100 instances of people setting off illegal fireworks at all hours of the night. She says that they even happen more frequently around the holidays.

“Between five to 20 at a time, and then they will just come to the park.” she said. “We’ve seen them during the daytime latest out here like, two or three o’clock in the morning.”

With the Fourth of July around the corner, and the January wildfires still top of mind for so many across Southern California, Chiang is one of many taking the issue to city leaders.

They’ve called 911 to report the illegal activity dozens of times over the last five years, but no action has so far been taken.

Chiang’s neighbor James Kilton spoke to the council at their latest meeting, expressing his fears that the activity could create disaster.

“I am not talking about smoke bombs and Piccolo Petes, I am talking about mortars that are launched off at 1 a.m. and the explosions are loud enough to wake up the community,” he said during the meeting.

Since then, when Chiang, Kilton and others met with the Mayor, they’ve noticed more patrols in the area, but they’re still worried with the dry summer season incoming.

“Please stop,” she said, issuing a plea to the people who continue to use the space behind their home for the illegal pyrotechnics shows. “Stop this whole nonsense. You know this is something is so dangerous. … This is not just a firework for Independence Day, this can really hurt and destroy people.”

Neither the ayor’s office nor Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department officials were available upon request for comment from KCAL News.

