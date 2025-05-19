Arizona wildfire is now over 19K acres and growing

By Hamilton Kahn

APACHE COUNTY, Arizona (KOAT) — A wildfire in eastern Arizona that started Tuesday is now over 19,000 acres in size and growing as firefighters are struggling to contain it due to drought conditions and wind speed expected to reach 35 miles per hour Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, it was zero percent contained.

“Our resources are working 24/7, literally,” said Tiffany Davila, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “We have day shift/night shift operations, but the wind, the topography — this drought-stricken situation has really been a challenge for firefighters.”

Smoke from the Greer Fire, as it has been named, is forecast to spread from eastern Arizona to western New Mexico. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has declared a state of emergency. Evacuations have been ordered for the town of Greer, Arizona, and now the town of South Fork, New Mexico as well..

Smoke spreading eastward means that west New Mexico may have poor air quality that could continue for several days. Those with upper respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors and wear a mask when they are.

