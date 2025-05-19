Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Massachusetts car crash kills high school senior just weeks before graduation

<i>WBZ via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Grief counselors will be available at Falmouth High School after an 18-year-old senior died in a crash Saturday night just weeks before they were scheduled to graduate. The single-car crash happened on Acapesket Road late on May 17. Video from the scene showed a white Range Rover SUV with heavy front-end damage. It appeared to have struck a tree not far from the side of the road.
WBZ via CNN Newsource
Grief counselors will be available at Falmouth High School after an 18-year-old senior died in a crash Saturday night just weeks before they were scheduled to graduate. The single-car crash happened on Acapesket Road late on May 17. Video from the scene showed a white Range Rover SUV with heavy front-end damage. It appeared to have struck a tree not far from the side of the road.
By
Published 6:31 AM

By Neal Riley

Click here for updates on this story

    FAMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Grief counselors will be available on Monday at Falmouth High School after an 18-year-old senior died in a crash Saturday night just weeks before they were scheduled to graduate.

The single-car crash happened on Acapesket Road late Saturday night. Video from the scene showed a white Range Rover SUV with heavy front-end damage. It appeared to have struck a tree not far from the side of the road.

Falmouth police have not yet released the name of the driver who was killed.

In a join statement, police, firefighters and Superintendent of Schools Lori Duerr confirmed that the driver was an 18-year-old Falmouth High School senior.

Counselors were on hand Sunday at the Falmouth High School library. Counselors and therapists will be at the school again Monday for students and staff.

Graduation is scheduled for June 7 and the school’s prom took place Saturday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” Duerr said in a statement.

Located on the southeast portion of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, Falmouth is a part of Barnstable County with a population of around 31,000 people.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content