Texas Southern University Soars Higher: Financial Upgrade and Aviation Fleet Launch Signal Historic Growth

May 19, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Texas Southern University (TSU), one of the nation’s premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), is reaching new heights—both financially and literally. In an inspiring show of upward momentum, TSU celebrated a major dual victory this May: a long-anticipated credit rating upgrade from Fitch Ratings and the arrival of its first aircraft in a newly acquired training fleet for its Aviation Science Management program.

Fitch Elevates TSU’s Financial Flight Path In a glowing endorsement of its improving financial health and strategic leadership, Fitch Ratings elevated TSU’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Revenue Financing System (RFS) bonds from ‘BBB+’ to ‘A-’, with a Stable Outlook. The upgrade affects approximately $119 million of outstanding RFS bonds issued by the Texas Public Finance Authority on behalf of the university. “This significant upgrade is the result of new university leadership and strong efforts by the university community to maintain a commitment to fiscal responsibility,” said John Pittman, TSU’s Interim Chief Financial Officer. “Texas Southern has demonstrated a stronger financial position over the past year, and we’re proud to see that work recognized.” The Fitch report praised TSU’s rebounding enrollment trends since 2021, leading to renewed tuition revenue, positive operating margins, and healthier adjusted cash flow. The agency noted TSU’s robust support from the State of Texas and anticipated the university would maintain adjusted cash flow margins of no less than 12%—despite high life-cycle investment needs. While TSU still faces challenges around student retention and graduation rates, Fitch acknowledged these are being addressed under current leadership. The Stable Outlook affirms the university’s resilience and capacity to manage new debt while maintaining solid leverage ratios. For full details, the official Fitch report is available here.

TSU’s Aviation Program Takes Off: Cirrus SR20 Fleet Lands in Houston As if the Fitch upgrade wasn’t enough of a win, TSU’s skyward trajectory continued—literally—at Ellington Airport on Saturday, May 17, 2025. In a proud and historic first, TSU unveiled the inaugural aircraft in a fleet of 12 custom Cirrus SR20 planes, marking a pioneering partnership between Cirrus Aircraft and an HBCU. “This moment is more than symbolic—it’s transformational,” said Vice Admiral James W. Crawford III, President of TSU. “We are preparing the next generation of Black pilots, engineers, and aviation leaders.” The Cirrus SR20, known for its cutting-edge technology and safety features, will serve as the cornerstone of TSU’s Aviation Science Management program. The acquisition positions TSU as a competitive force in collegiate aviation, enabling students to train on industry-standard equipment and gain the skills necessary to succeed in aerospace, corporate, and commercial flight paths. “This partnership with Cirrus Aircraft changes the game,” added Dr. Terence Fontaine, Executive Director of TSU Aviation. “We’re providing access, excellence, and opportunity on a national scale.” The celebration event, held at TSU’s Hangar F Flight Office at Ellington Airport, drew students, faculty, aviation professionals, and proud community members—all united by a shared vision: ensuring that TSU students continue to rise.

Houston Style Magazine Salutes TSU’s Ascent As one of the largest HBCUs in the country, Texas Southern University has long been a beacon of hope, excellence, and innovation in Houston’s academic and civic landscape. This financial and aviation double milestone demonstrates the university’s commitment to empowering its students with the resources—and runway—they need to take off. At Houston Style Magazine, we celebrate this defining chapter in TSU’s legacy, and we’ll be watching the skies for where they go next. For more information about TSU’s programs, visit: tsu.edu For Aviation Science Management details, click here: TSU Aviation Program

