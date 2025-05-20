3 children escape apartment after truck crashes into it, trapping them

By WXYZ Staff

PONTIAC, Michigan (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said three children were trapped in an apartment after a truck crashed into it early Saturday morning in Pontiac.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a pickup truck lost control and slammed into the apartment living room. The children were inside when the crash happened.

The children – two 10-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl – had gone to their apartment minutes before the crash to pick up personal belongings. They were planning to return to their babysitter’s residence across the street when the crash happened.

Deputies say the children had to break out of a window and climb through it to get out of the apartment.

The driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old Pontiac woman, allegedly ran away from the crash carrying her dog. She was arrested a short time later when a large crowd of people who had assembled after the crash pointed to the woman. She was being held by a security guard.

Police say she was taken to the hospital after complaining of possible injuries. She also denied being the driver, the police say. Toxicology results are pending.

