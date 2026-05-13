Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Breezy with temps below triple digits today

By
Updated
today at 6:21 AM
Published 6:00 AM

A front to our North will keep conditions breezy into tonight, and hold temps in the 90s as well.

Winds will gust into the 25 m.p.h. range this evening and settle down overnight.

Highs will top our in the upper 90s this afternoon, slightly above our average of 94.

Through the weekend, we'll hover near the 100 degree mark, with upper 90s into next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.