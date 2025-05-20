76-year-old graduate proves it’s never too late to achieve your dreams

By Christina Mondragon

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (KATC) — Graduation season is in full swing across Acadiana as students are closing their books and are ready to take on the summer.

At the University of Louisiana at Lafayette spring commencement ceremony, many graduates donned caps and gowns. But one student stood out for showing that age is just a number.

Jay Vincent Smith tells KATC that UL Lafayette faculty pointed him out during commencement speeches.

“I was like, ‘What?’, and she said, “He’s graduating at 76 after several decades,” he said.

Smith is a local broker from Lafayette. After leaving school several years ago to focus on his family and business, Smith returned to campus, ready to check his graduation goal off his bucket list.

“I started school again about four years ago, in ’21, and went through eight semesters at UL,” Smith says.

After getting his diploma, the crowd’s reaction was priceless.

“The entire place gave me a standing ovation. It was so moving. It was humbling and they were so kind. It was so unexpected,” Smith tells KATC.

Despite the excitement and the large crowd, there was one person Smith was eager to acknowledge: his wife, Debi.

“I just waited until I got on top of the steps, and I turned and said, ‘Debi Smith, I love you,'” said Smith.

With his diploma in hand, Smith has set his sights on a new goal— starting a history museum dedicated to telling the story of Lafayette Parish.

“I can’t tell you how many people stopped me to tell me how proud they were of me. I never knew these people. There were probably eight who took pictures with me,” he says.

While proud of earning his diploma, Smith truly values the lessons, teachers, and education he received at UL Lafayette.

“This was just the cherry on top,” he stated.

To those who have self doubt about finishing goals, Smith has some words of encouragement.

“Quit talking about things and take action because otherwise, you’ll regret it in the long run. This is not a dress rehearsal. This is it. You only get one shot. Be kind to people and enjoy life because that’s what it’s here for,” he said.

Smith received his Bachelor of General Studies, proving that with perseverance and time, goals can be achieved at any age.

