Deputies arrest pair suspected of stealing $45,000 in beauty products

By Tim Fang

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — Authorities in the Bay Area have arrested two out of three alleged members of a retail theft ring suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars in beauty products from local stores.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the group has been tied to at least 35 thefts at Ulta Beauty stores across the region, including more than $45,000 in beauty products.

The department’s Retail Theft Task Force and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office connected the suspects to thefts in Campbell, Cupertino, San Jose and Sunnyvale. Authorities said they were also linked to thefts at Target and Home Depot stores across a wide swath of the state, from Placer County to Monterey County.

Deputies said they searched a San Jose home linked to the suspects. Stolen cosmetics, perfumes, sunglasses and tools were found, along with suspected ecstasy powder and pills, drug paraphernalia and nearly $1,500 in cash.

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Nicholas Beltran and 19-year-old Maria Figueroa were arrested.

Beltran is accused of “numerous” counts of grand theft and organized retail theft. He has a prior burglary conviction, deputies said.

Figueroa is accused of several counts of organized retail theft.

Deputies said Monday that one suspect remained at large.

