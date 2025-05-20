Iowa emergency managers urge veto of new 911 fee

By Todd Magel

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Iowa emergency managers and law enforcement officials are urging Gov. Kim Reynolds to veto a new fee included in a recently passed appropriations bill that requires 911 boards to pay the state for communication equipment upgrades.

Chris Showalter, president of the Iowa Emergency Management Association, said the fee “came up like a ton of bricks. Completely caught off guard.”

Emergency managers and law enforcement representatives held a rare news conference on Monday to express their concerns. They agree that updates to local and state 911 systems are necessary but argue that the fee could strain local budgets, potentially leading to staff cutbacks and slower emergency response times.

“And if the funding is not there to maintain these systems, obviously, things are going to start to deteriorate. Which can be a huge concern if someone does pick up that phone to call 911,” Showalter said.

State Rep. Mike Vondran, R-Davenport, said he attempted to negotiate with local 911 boards but was unable to reach an agreement in time. He explained that the legislation was necessary to ensure the state’s 911 system has adequate funding for upgrades.

“I don’t see this as being a huge matter. It’s gotten twisted,” Vondran said. “If we don’t do the upgrade, that kind of foils the system in itself. This is a necessary part of technology; it needs to be improved, it needs to be upgraded.”

Capt. Nicholas Lennie of the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association expressed concern about the potential financial impact of the fee.

“It is so vague. It really is an open checkbook. If the state wants to request any amount of money they so desire,” Lennie said.

The group is now asking Reynolds to veto the 911 section of the larger bill passed last week.

