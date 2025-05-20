Residents of Kentucky trailer park sleeping in tents after homes destroyed by storms

By WLKY Digital Team

LONDON, Kentucky (WLKY) — Members of a trailer park in London, Kentucky, were severely affected by storms last Friday.

Residents of the trailer park returned to find their community destroyed.

Many said they weren’t prepared for what they saw, with holes in their homes and some being picked up and thrown yards away.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-3 tornado swept through Laurel County, producing speeds up to 165 mph.

Some residents said they are sleeping in tents now for shelter.

“A lot of the renters here have… their houses are off foundations. The windows are busted out of almost every one of them,” said Karenda Vaughn.

Volunteers from across the community and state are working to help those affected by the storms get back on their feet and with damage cleanup.

The London airport, which is next to the trailer park, was also severely damaged.

