Honoring Resilience: Dr. Melanye Price Headlines Houston Public Library’s Fourth Annual George Floyd Memorial Lecture

May 21, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the nation continues to grapple with its complex history of race and justice, the Houston Public Library (HPL) remains committed to elevating voices that spark critical dialogue, healing, and hope. On Thursday, HPL’s Fourth Annual George Floyd Memorial Lecture will welcome the distinguished Dr. Melanye Price as its keynote speaker, continuing a tradition of truth-telling, reflection, and empowerment.

Held at the African American History Research Center (AAHRC) at the Gregory Campus, this year’s lecture—set for Thursday, May 22, from Noon to 2:00 p.m.—will delve into the enduring resilience and cultural strength of Black America. Dr. Price, a nationally recognized political scientist and public intellectual, will lead attendees through an inspiring examination of how African Americans have turned pain into power and adversity into vibrant culture.

🎓 A Trailblazing Scholar at the Forefront of Race, Justice, and Policy Dr. Melanye Price serves as the Director of The Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice at Prairie View A&M University, where she also holds an Endowed Professorship in Political Science. Her leadership of the African American Studies Initiative has amplified conversations surrounding racial equity, civic engagement, and transformative scholarship throughout Texas and beyond.

As a widely published academic and thought leader, Dr. Price’s work bridges the worlds of scholarship and social justice. Her presence at the lecture is a testament to HPL’s mission to convene conversations that challenge, uplift, and mobilize.

✊🏽 The George Floyd Memorial Lecture: A Legacy of Reflection and Action The George Floyd Memorial Lecture Series was established in 2022 by AAHRC as a living tribute to Floyd, whose 2020 death in police custody ignited a global reckoning on systemic racism. Now in its fourth year, the annual event has become a cornerstone of Houston’s commitment to remembrance, resilience, and renewal.

This year’s lecture holds particular weight, arriving at a time when communities across the nation are calling for deeper racial understanding, historical accountability, and structural change. The lecture series honors not only George Floyd’s memory—but also the countless others whose lives and legacies shape the fight for justice.

📍 Event Details: 📅 Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025 🕛 Time: Noon – 2:00 p.m. 📍 Location: African American History Research Center (AAHRC), Gregory Campus 1300 Victor Street, Houston, TX 77019

Admission is free and open to the public. Seating is limited—early arrival is strongly encouraged.

🌍 Why It Matters to Houston In a city as diverse and dynamic as Houston, events like the George Floyd Memorial Lecture serve as essential touchpoints for dialogue and growth. Houston Style Magazine is proud to spotlight this moment, where community, academia, and activism intersect to build a better, more inclusive tomorrow.

Dr. Price’s insights will not only educate but also empower attendees to engage with the pressing issues of race, justice, and collective healing.

📚 Learn more about the African American History Research Center at houstonlibrary.org

