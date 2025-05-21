Woman charged with falsifying records at crisis stabilization unit where 19-year-old died last year

By KSBY News Staff

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California (KSBY) — Misdemeanor charges have been filed against a woman accused of falsifying records at the San Luis Obispo County Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) where a 19-year-old patient died last year, court records show.

The criminal complaint filed May 14 includes 10 misdemeanor charges of altering, modifying, or creating medical records with fraudulent intent against Janet Marie Brown, 40.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow says Brown was one of several staff on duty at the CSU when Elina Branco, 19, died of fentanyl poisoning on May 15, 2024 within 24 hours of being admitted as a patient at the facility located off Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

His office began reviewing the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation after receiving it on Aug. 20 of last year.

“The charges on the complaint are based on our allegation that 5 separate entries in the decedent’s medical file were made falsely,” Dow said.

A public information officer with the County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency told KSBY last July that they’d be cooperating with authorities while a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death was conducted.

The CSU opened in 2018 as a 24/7 short-term care facility for people in acute distress who required urgent care beyond what an outpatient clinical service could provide.

The CSU closed its doors in October of 2024 due to fiscal challenges and new opportunities, said Frank Warren, the County Behavioral Health Department’s Deputy Director.

He said the passage of Proposition 1 slashed the Mental Health Services Act Funding that helped make up the CSU’s operating budget and other critical Behavioral Health Services by 30%. That, paired with a low usage rate of less than two people a day, meant they were operating at a loss without enough reimbursement from Medi-Cal.

San Luis Obispo County Counsel Jon Ansolabehere on Tuesday said the County was aware of the charges filed against Brown “and will be fully cooperating in the prosecution of that case.”

He adds that Brown was not employed by the county, but by Sierra Mental Wellness Group.

According to the county’s website, the County partners with Sierra Mental Wellness to provide Mental Health Evaluation Team services at local facilities, like hospitals, for people undergoing a behavioral health crisis.

KSBY reached out to Sierra Mental Wellness for comment but has yet to hear back.

Brown is due in court Wednesday for arraignment.

