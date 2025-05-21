Your Voice. Your Vote. Your Power: Early Voting for the Saturday, June 7th Runoff Election Begins in Harris County

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 21, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, TX – The stakes are high, the choices are clear, and once again, democracy is calling. Voters in the city of Pasadena and the San Jacinto College District are being summoned back to the polls as early voting for the Saturday, June 7 Runoff Election begins Tuesday, May 27 and runs through Tuesday, June 3. This is your chance to finish what you started—and to help decide the leadership and vision for one of the most dynamic regions in Harris County.

Why This Runoff Matters Several races from the May election remain unresolved, as no candidate crossed the 50% threshold necessary to declare victory. The runoff now becomes the final say in pivotal contests that will shape policies, budgets, education priorities, and neighborhood development across: • City of Pasadena • Mayor • City of Pasadena • District A • City of Pasadena • District B • City of Pasadena • District G • San Jacinto Community College District • Position 3

“This is an important election for voters who reside in Harris County’s second-largest city and one of the largest community college districts in Texas,” emphasized Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, a dedicated champion of civic participation. “I encourage voters to take advantage of the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.”

Early Voting Hours & Locations Early voting is designed for your convenience—with eight vote centers open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Sunday, when voting is available from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Election Day, Saturday, June 7, all vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This means no excuses—voters can cast their ballot before or after work, or even during the lunch hour.

What You’ll Need to Vote To vote in person, you must present one of the following acceptable forms of photo identification: • Texas Driver’s License • Texas Personal Identification Card • Texas Election Identification Certificate • Texas License to Carry a Handgun • U.S. Military ID (with photo) • U.S. Citizenship Certificate (with photo) • U.S. Passport (book or card) Don’t have one of these? No problem. You can complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) and present an alternative form of ID—such as a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or voter registration certificate.

Every Vote, Every Voice Clerk Hudspeth reminds all voters, whether you participated in the May election or not: “The runoff is your chance to make an impact on the future of your community.” Your vote doesn’t just fill in a bubble on a page—it fuels our communities, guides local decision-making, and keeps the wheels of democracy turning.

Stay Informed & Empowered Visit HarrisVotes.com for full details, locations, and updates. You can also follow @HarrisVotes on social media for real-time announcements and civic reminders. Let’s keep showing up, Houston. The future belongs to those who vote.

