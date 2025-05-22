Avoid the Airport Gridlock: METRO’s $4.50 Express Route to IAH Is the Memorial Day Travel Hack You Need

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 22, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — As Memorial Day weekend approaches—a time when Houston families reunite, military heroes are honored, and vacation plans hit high gear—travelers flying out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) can now breathe a sigh of relief. METRO has your back with a game-changing solution to bypass traffic jams, parking chaos, and skyrocketing rideshare fares: the IAH 500 Airport Express Route from GRB Convention Center to IAH.

For just $4.50 one way, METRO’s IAH 500 service offers a smart, stress-free ride straight to the terminals. Running every 30 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., this express bus zips passengers between the George R. Brown Convention Center and IAH, providing the perfect alternative to driving and parking.

Plan your trip now and learn more: ridemetro.org/riding-metro/transit-services/park-and-ride-bus/route-details/500-iah-downtown-direct

🚌 Why This Route Matters This Memorial Day

With airport parking garages near capacity and traffic accidents rising during peak travel weekends, METRO’s direct-to-IAH route isn’t just a convenience—it’s a timely solution. Whether you’re traveling solo, heading out for a family reunion, or honoring loved ones this holiday, this express line ensures a smoother, safer ride to the airport.

“This affordable and reliable service is all about making travel easier for Houstonians,” said a METRO CEO Tom Jasien spokesperson. “Especially on high-volume weekends like Memorial Day, the IAH 500 helps people save time, money, and unnecessary stress.”

The IAH 500 Airport Express runs seven days a week—but its benefits shine even brighter during heavy-travel weekends like this one. So why circle for parking or panic in traffic when you can ride with ease?

🚦METRO’s Memorial Day 2025 Service Schedule – Monday, May 26:

Local Bus, METRORail, and METRO curb2curb will operate on Sunday schedules.

Park & Ride service will not be provided, except for the 500 IAH Downtown Direct (* Sunday schedule).

All HOV/HOT lanes will be closed.

Customer Service Call Center will remain open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

RideStores and Lost & Found will be closed.

🚐 METROLift Reminder:

METROLift Reservations and Customer Service will be closed on Monday, May 26.

All Monday subscription trips are canceled.

Schedule your trip early! Call 713-225-6716 by 5 p.m. Friday, May 23 to arrange rides for May 24–27.

Trips can also be scheduled one day in advance by calling 713-739-4690 or using the MACS-WEB online trip planner (Client ID and password required).

💡 Pro Tip: Stay updated on service changes, traffic alerts, and METRO news by following @METROHouston on Twitter and Facebook. You can also download the RideMETRO app for real-time updates and trip planning.

Team Style Mag Travel Tip: This Memorial Day, skip the gridlock. Ride smarter. Ride METRO. ✈️

