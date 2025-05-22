Dogs rescued from poor conditions a year ago now available for adoption in Massachusetts

By Brandon Truitt

Click here for updates on this story

WRENTHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Nearly one year after they were first brought to the shelter, more than a dozen dogs caught in the middle of an animal cruelty case are ready to be adopted.

Last June, a Wrentham woman was charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty for what prosecutors described as a commercial breeding operation. Those dogs, a mix of German shepherds and Huskies, were found in varying conditions and were sent to a few area shelters. Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton took on more than half of them.

“It’s really hard knowing that for so long they lived in squaller,” said Lily Bolton of Baypath. “They were not adoptable because they legally belonged to somebody even though that person clearly wasn’t taking care of them with any regard.”

Bolton said many of the dogs were under-socialized, malnourished, and suffering from infections.

Shelter spent $135,000 caring for dogs:

For the next 322 days, the shelter would nurse the dogs back to health with countless visits to the vet. Baypath said the cost to take care of the dogs over the course of the year totaled $135,000. A heavy lift for a center that runs off donations.

A dog rescued from poor conditions in Wrentham is available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society.

Court documents show that last month, the dog’s owner made a plea deal with the state that would relinquish her custody of the dogs in exchange for the 23 charges being dropped. That deal made the 15 dogs at Baypath eligible for adoption nearly one year after they walked through the door.

“Some of them were super fearful and seeing them come out of their shells and willing to have human affection,” said Bolton. “It’s incredible to see that difference.”

After the case concluded, the town of Wrentham ultimately paid Baypath $12,000 toward the cost of care for the dogs.

If you are interested in adopting one of the dogs you can reach out to Baypath.

The nonprofit shelter is also raising money for a new shelter that is currently in the development phase.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.