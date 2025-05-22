Lap to victory: Cathedral swimmer overcomes adversity to find success in the pool

By Adrian Ochoa

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Gabriel Delgado’s love for swimming started at an early age.

As a baby, his family would put him on a floaty and push him around in the pool.

Now at 14-years-old, Delgado is one of the best swimmers in El Paso.

A freshman at Cathedral High School, Delgado is part of the school’s swim team, but he’s had to overcome challenges both in and out of the pool.

Delgado has osteogenesis imperfecta, a genetic disorder that causes his bones to be extremely fragile and break easily.

He’s had numerous surgeries throughout his life, and his mobility is limited.

Delgado uses a wheelchair, but being in the pool provides an escape and also freedom.

“I rely a lot on my arms, so it’s pretty easy,” Delgado said. “My legs didn’t hurt as much (being in the pool). It was easier for me to move, I was fast.”

