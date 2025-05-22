Oysters planted near Key Bridge collapse site in effort to clean Maryland waterways

By Kelsey Kushner

Click here for updates on this story

FORT CARROLL, Maryland (WJZ) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation resumed oyster restoration efforts near the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse for the first time in nearly a year.

More than 31,000 oysters were planted on Wednesday at Fort Carroll, a sanctuary reef a short swimming distance from where the bridge collapsed in March 2024. WJZ joined the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on the Patapsco River to help plant the oysters.

Kellie Fiala, the Maryland Oyster Restoration Coordinator with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, says oysters are a natural filter feeder that filters up to 50 gallons of water each day, which clears the way for better water quality and more wildlife.

“It’s critical,” Fiala said. “Oysters used to be a critical part of the economy here, the environment here, and so what we’re really trying to do is reconnect people to the water in a healthy and positive way, but also improve the water quality here.”

Oysters thriving despite Key Bridge collapse:

WJZ joined the Chesapeake Bay Foundation for an oyster restoration effort in March 2024, the day before the Key Bridge collapsed.

Fiala said the collapse sparked fear that the debris would stir up sediment and smother the oysters. But, fortunately, underwater surveying shows the oysters are alive and thriving.

More than 500,000 oysters to be planted this summer:

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation expects to plant about 500,000 oysters in the waters this summer.

The oysters being planted at Fort Carroll this summer have been growing throughout marinas in the Harbor, tended to by volunteers. This process of “oyster gardening” helps oysters survive their first year of life, when they’re most vulnerable.

“We want them to improve water quality, provide habitat, and ecosystem services in Baltimore for the people here,” Fiala said.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation said more than six million oysters have been planted in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, Maryland’s oyster population has more than tripled in the past 20 years.

Oysters are crucial for Maryland’s economy:

Oysters are important for the Chesapeake Bay’s ecosystem, as well as Maryland’s economy.

Maryland’s seafood industry accounts for about $600 million annually to the state’s economy.

Within the last three years, Maryland has collected a record number of oysters.

Oysters also help improve the Chesapeake Bay’s water quality, with adult oysters filtering up to 50 gallons each day, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that water clarity improvements to the bay could drive up property values in Maryland.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.