‘Pointed the gun at her head’: Florida man accused of shooting longtime girlfriend after an argument

By Malcolm Shields

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A West Palm Beach man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a woman he had been dating for years.

Gatien Georges, 53, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in a domestic incident and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to a report from the West Palm Beach Police Department, the victim called 911 to report that she was shot.

When officers arrived at the Vue at 1400 Apartment complex parking lot on Village Boulevard, they were able to determine that Georges pointed a gun at the victim’s head as she was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle.

At some point, Georges is accused of shooting into the victim’s vehicle, shattering the window of the vehicle. The bullet hit the shoulder of the victim. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue personnel to be treated for her wound.

During an interview with the victim at the hospital, the victim stated that she has been dating Georges for nine years and visits him every two weeks. Prior to the shooting, Georges left the victim at a restaurant where the two were eating.

According to the victim, they got into a verbal argument about how she called the waiter over.

At that point, Georges left the restaurant, which led to the victim walking from the restaurant back to Georges’ apartment to gather her belongings. According to the report, the victim admitted to taking the ring camera from Georges’ door.

The victim said she then entered her vehicle, and when she looked to her left, Georges was allegedly pointing a gun at her.

The victim said as she flinched, Georges shot at her. The victim drove away.

A witness at the apartment complex stated to police that there was an on-and-off argument going on between Georges and a woman. The witness then saw Georges walk up to the driver’s side window of a vehicle, point a gun, and fire a shot.

The witness then saw the vehicle drive away erratically, and Georges walked back to his apartment.

In an interview with police, Georges admitted to shooting into the victim’s vehicle as she was sitting inside. According to Georges, he said that he was in fear of his life because the victim allegedly said that she was going to kill him, and then she took his ring camera from his door.

Georges told police that he did not see the victim with a weapon.

Officers were able to review a surveillance video that confirmed that Georges shot at the victim.

Georges is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

