16 charged in massive drug trafficking ring

By Zach Rainey

CHARLESTON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — Several gang leaders are among the 16 who were indicted in a federal grand jury in Charleston, South Carolina, for their roles in drug trafficking.

The United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina made the announcement on Thursday.

The indictments stem from a lengthy investigation led by the Lowcountry Violent Crime Task Force to address significant drug trafficking in local communities and the violence associated with trafficking.

Officials said the individuals charged operated primarily out of the North Charleston and West Ashley areas and several are associated with the Gangster Disciple and Fruit Town Piru street gangs.

During the course of this investigation, law enforcement has seized the following:

60 kilograms of cocaine 1 kilogram of methamphetamine 24 pounds of marijuana 600 grams of fentanyl 500 grams of heroin Thousands of narcotics pills 12 firearms

“These indictments send a clear message that we will not tolerate the proliferation of dangerous drugs and the violence they breed in our communities. The significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, along with numerous firearms, underscore the scale and severity of the alleged criminal activity,” said U.S. Attorney Bryan Stirling for the District of South Carolina. “Our local, state, and federal partners demonstrated their commitment to aggressively dismantling drug trafficking networks, particularly those fueling violent street gangs.”

In the Gailliard et al indictment, the following charges have been filed in United States District Court, according to court documents:

Shawntez Gaillard, a.k.a “Tez,” 60, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as two counts of distribution of cocaine and one count of distribution of 50 gram or more of methamphetamine.

Bernard Garland Gregory, 36, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Harold Alvin Champaigne, 49, of North Charleston was charged with conspiring to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, as well as one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Dominic Jaquan Mack, 44, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

Sharon T. Carter, 53, of Summerville, was charged with conspiring to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, as well as one count of possessing with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

Mary Nelly Ayala, 48, of Summerville, was charged with conspiring to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

Scott Clayton Hollins, a.k.a “Pops,” 55, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine, as well as one count of possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Quentin Rambert, a.k.a “Q,” 43, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

Levi Cohen, IV, 30, of Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Jabari Cortez Lee, 28, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine.

Marchevis Jefferson, 33, of Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine.

In the Bailey et al indictment, the following charges have been filed in United States District Court, according to court documents:

Jarell Montsho Bailey, 31, of Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine, as well as eight counts of distribution of cocaine, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of fentanyl, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

DaQuan Hakeem Lee, 33, of Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine.

Cleo Williams, a.k.a “Cee,” 41, of Summerville, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, as well as one count of distribution of cocaine.

Meri Elizabeth Sottile, 42, of Charleston, is charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, as well as one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Amanda Danielle Forth, 34, of Charleston, is charged with conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The case was investigated by the following agencies:

FBI Columbia field office Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives United States Secret Service City of Charleston Police Department Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office State Law Enforcement Division North Charleston Police Department Summerville Police Department Mount Pleasant Police Department Charleston Aviation Authority Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

