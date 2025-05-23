Bomb squad destroys homemade device during traffic stop

By Braden Bates

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The Broken Arrow Police Department closed the exit ramp at the Kenosha exit off the BA Expressway after police found a homemade explosive device during a traffic stop.

Police told 2 News an off-duty officer pulled the truck over just after midnight on May 22nd, when he saw it driving the wrong way on the exit ramp.

They said officers saw drug paraphernalia, leading to a search. During the search, they found a homemade explosive device made out of a PVC pipe, end caps, and a fuse. Officers quickly stopped the search and called the Tulsa Bomb Squad for assistance.

The bomb squad confirmed the device was active and safely disrupted it.

2 News talked with BAPD Patrol Sergeant James Koch. He said the field investigation would be compiled and sent to a detective for further investigation.

“Now we’ll complete the necessary police report, and it will be forwarded to our detectives,” said Koch. “Hopefully, determine what was going on with that device and determine where they were headed and things like that.”

BAPD arrested the driver and passenger for drug paraphernalia and the driver on additional felony warrants. The two people of interest could face additional charges for possession of the explosive device, according to police.

The roadways are re-opened.

