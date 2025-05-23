Detroit chief judge swears in his son as attorney in touching courtroom moment

By Ruta Ulcinaite

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — A sweet moment is going viral online after a local man was sworn in as an attorney by his father, the chief judge of the Wayne County Probate Court in Detroit.

The emotional ceremony, which has garnered nearly 1 million views on TikTok as of Thursday, captured the moment Chief Judge David Braxton administered the oath to his son, David Braxton Jr.

“When I gave the oath, I almost cried,” Judge David Braxton said. “To see him standing here, I just had all these flashes of my baby is now a man, married, children and now entering this.”

Judge David Braxton swore his son in to the roar of applause inside his courtroom. The sweet moments were captured on camera.

“It was just a great experience and it was really like living the dream,” David Braxton Jr. said.

Since he was a little boy, David Braxton Jr. has looked up to his father, who went on to work at the prosecutor’s office, started his own firm and became a judge in 2015. But Judge David Braxton says there were never any expectations for his children to follow suit.

“It was my dream, but my dream. I didn’t want to make it their dream,” he said.

However, David Braxton Jr. took the reins in college and with a pretty good teacher by his side, he graduated from law school in 2022, all while being a dad to his two little girls.

His one dream? To be sworn in by his father.

“When I used to study in law school and study for the bar, I used to just dream about it and think about it all the time,” he said.

David Braxton Jr. posted the sweet moment to TikTok, which as of Thursday has nearly 1 million views and the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

“People started reaching out to me on Instagram DMs, TikTok, asking for words of advice if they’re going through the same journey as me,” he said.

The father and now-attorney says, he hopes his story inspires not only his little girls but anyone that’s working hard toward their dream, as he now works toward a new one.

“The biggest goal is to be able to start a great, big law firm in Michigan, a probate law firm, but sooner or later maybe run for judge one day,” David Braxton Jr. said with a smile.

