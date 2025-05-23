Former firefighter rape trial ruled mistrial

By Crystal Tisme, Ross Adams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Hinds County statutory rape trial of a former Jackson firefighter has been ruled a mistrial.

Audric Simmons is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl in 2020 at a Byram residence. Simmons, a 37-year-old Air Force veteran, denied the accusations during the 16 minutes he was on the witness stand Wednesday.

After deliberating for several hours Thursday evening and Friday morning, the jury was unable to reach a verdict, and the judge ruled the case a mistrial.

The next court date in the case was scheduled for Aug. 11.

The prosecution chose not to cross-examine the defendant.

The jury heard closing arguments from the state that covered the timeline and DNA evidence from a rape kit that was compared to a cheek swab from Simmons.

Defense attorneys asked the jury to look at the facts. They argued that there is no physical evidence to show that Simmons raped the victim.

Two officers who worked for the Byram Police Department at the time of Simmons’ arrest testified Wednesday that they read Simmons his Miranda rights, which they said he waived. Byram Patrol Sgt. Keith Jordan said Simmons admitted to having sex with the victim, but a videotape of the interrogation was lost due to technical difficulties with the equipment.

“(Police were) not able to produce any Miranda form (and) have no evidence whatsoever that my client knowingly and voluntarily waived his constitutional rights,” defense attorney Michael Carr said. “Conveniently, the only part that they could remember is the part where he confessed.”

During the first day of testimony, the jury heard from Simmons’ ex-girlfriend, who said she caught him in the act. The victim also took the witness stand on Wednesday.

If convicted, Simmons faces 20 years to life in prison.

