Legionnaires’ disease investigation at The Grandview and South Point Hotel: What SNHD wants guests to know

By Narée Asherian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District advises guests who have recently stayed at The Grandview or South Point Hotel to monitor symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease and take precautions.

SNHD is currently investigating five total travel-associated cases of Legionnaires’ disease, with three from individuals who stayed at The Grandview in February and April of 2025, and two from the South Point Hotel in August 2024 and February 2025.

SNHD stresses that these investigations are not related to one another.

All three guests at The Grandview were hospitalized; two have since recovered, and one remained hospitalized at the time SNHD received the report.

At this time, SNHD does not have additional information about these individuals since they do not live in Nevada.

Both guests at the South Point Hotel have since recovered.

After being notified of these cases, SNHD conducted environmental water sampling at both facilities. They found that multiple water samples tested positive for Legionella, the bacteria that can cause Legionnaires’ disease.

In 2024, Channel 13 spoke with a UNLV epidemiologist about Legionnaires’ disease, who shared that the illness is a type of pneumonia developed from breathing in bacteria found in water systems. After we reported on Legionnaires’ disease cases in hotels and casinos in 2023, Channel 13 continues to keep you updated on the illness’ appearance in Las Vegas.

According to SNHD, both facilities are fully cooperating with their investigation, and are conducting immediate water system remediation efforts and follow-up testing to help ensure the safety of its water systems. Both facilities began notifying guests about potential exposure and are implementing precautionary measures to minimize the future risk of illness.

Legionnaires’ disease symptoms usually begin within two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria. SNHD advises people to watch for symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches for up to two weeks after exposure.

What The Grandview guests should know: Guests who have stayed at The Grandview on or after March 27, 2025, and who developed or are experiencing symptoms within 14 days of their stay, are urged to complete a confidential illness survey. Those who are symptomatic are advised by SNHD to seek medical attention and alert their medical provider of the potential exposure.

SNHD said that guests who have stayed at The Grandview before May 7, 2025 who are not experiencing symptoms are not considered at risk for infection.

What South Point Hotel guests should know: Guests who have stayed at the South Point Hotel on or after April 16, 2025, and who developed or are experiencing symptoms within 14 days of their stay, are urged to complete a confidential illness survey. Those who are symptomatic are advised by SNHD to seek medical attention and alert their medical provider of the potential exposure.

