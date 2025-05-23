‘My roof is in the field … across the street’: Arkansas family recovering after tornadoes

By Ka’Tani Gouch

Click here for updates on this story

GREENWOOD, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Eddie Stout has lived in Greenland his entire life, and this is his first time experiencing a storm like this.

“I always believed that this area was semi-protected, being in the valley, that tornado would have to land right on you to … and it did,” Stout said.

Him and his wife were getting ready to head to the hospital to welcome their fifth grandchild right before the alerts to take shelter came through. He recalls the tornado touching down so quickly that he and his mother-in-law didn’t make it to the bathroom to take shelter.

“My mother-in-law was still in the hallway, which turned out to be the worst place to be, because that area just was like a vortex going through that hallway,” Stout said.

Stout credits God for getting him through that night and helping him carry on day by day.

“Our house — that’s not important, that the stuff in here can be replaced. But, but the things that really mattered came out unscathed,” Stout said. “And that’s only because of God and and what he does. Not just on Monday night, but what he does for us every day.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.