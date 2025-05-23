‘Senior prank’ at youth baseball game raises safety concerns: ‘It was very chaotic’

By Wayne Covil

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Virginia (WTVR) — A youth baseball game in Colonial Heights turned chaotic Sunday afternoon when masked individuals shot water-soaked pellets from cars at players, coaches and spectators in what some are calling a senior prank.

Coach Zachary Sailsbury was hit in the back of the neck during the sixth inning of the game.

“It was very chaotic,” Sailsbury said.

What initially appeared to be a drive-by shooting with multiple masked gunmen quickly unfolded on and around the baseball field.

“It was two cars and some kids on scooters. Three were hanging out the windows, one was hanging out the sun roof and they were just [shooting],” Sailsbury said.

Several projectiles struck people at the scene.

“A couple of other parents and kids got hit on the sideline. One parent chased after them and he stuck the gun out of the car and shot the parent in the face,” Sailsbury said.

Adults eventually realized the guns weren’t real and were firing water-soaked pellets.

Colonial Heights Police expressed serious concerns about these incidents.

“We have kids painting them all black. They even painted the orange tip black and they’re walking around with masks,” said Sgt. Desiree McCurry of the Colonial Heights Police.

Police warn that these pranks could lead to tragedy.

“Anytime you have fake guns and people don’t realize are fake and they are being used, pointed at someone and shot, you have the opportunity for someone to come to the rescue of somebody else and use deadly force to stop someone,” said Noelle Nochisaki, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney.

This isn’t the first such incident in Colonial Heights.

Last May, a high school senior went to the middle school with an Orbeez gun and chased a female student around the building, resulting in charges.

The message from authorities is straightforward.

“Parents need to talk to their kids,” Nochisaki said.

The baseball incident left lasting impacts on the community.

“I’ve got parents that won’t come back,” Sailsbury said.

Sailsbury believes those involved should face consequences.

“They should have loaded them back in the car and taken them to their parents immediately,” he said.

Currently, no charges have been filed against the teenagers involved, but police warn that these “senior pranks” aren’t funny and could result in someone being seriously injured or killed.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WTVR’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

