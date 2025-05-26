Aiming to turn the tide, Oregon man sails to Hawaii with his cat following medical diagnosis

By Eric Naktin

HONOLULU (KITV) — Captivating hearts far and wide, Oliver Widger arrived in Hawaii with a resounding welcome on Saturday.

Hundreds of people inspired by Widger’s story, arrived at the Waikiki Yacht Club and waited in a lengthy line to meet Widger.

Aspiring to sail around the world, his expedition’s gone viral on social media.

Attending Widger’s reception on Saturday, Honolulu resident Rachel Huyghue told Island News, “I started watching him about three months ago when he decided to buy his sailboat, I was like, oh my gosh. Is he really going to do it?’ I moved here by myself to the island. It’s inspiring to see that people want to go against the regular 9-to-5 and do what they truly love to do.”

The monumental sailing voyage includes just Oliver and his cat named Phoenix.

No stranger to rocky conditions, Widger quit his corporate job of eleven years and departed Oregon in late April with the goal of sailing across the Pacific Ocean to the Aloha State.

Oliver Widger arrival boat

Widger expressed, “You can have a really good job and feel like you’re getting by; everybody feels that. People see somebody that’s kind of broken out of it and they feel it’s possible I guess.”

Liquidating his 401k and paying cash for a boat, Widger completed his (approx.) 2,400 mile journey to Hawaii in less than a month. His endeavor was partially inspired by severe medical circumstances involving a diagnosis of a neck issue called Klippel Feil Syndrome that reportedly involves limited movement and potential for paralysis.

The medical news he received left him evaluating his own mortality.

Addressing the crowd Saturday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said, “This is someone we should recognize, decided to make a change. I think (Oliver) said it very eloquently, people are wrestling and struggling with their lives – and from a health perspective to be brave and from a human perspective to go out to sea to be brave, we just really admire you. Thank you for enduring danger and sea sickness, inspiring people. You are a powerful force of hope to people. Mahalo.”

During Widger’s address in Waikiki regarding his sailing trip, he stated, “I saw a guy do it on YouTube three years ago , and I was like I want to do that!”

“Right now I’m feeling really weird. I’m not seasick I just feel I have to hold on to things to not fall over”, added Widger.

Welcome to Hawai‘i, Oliver and Phoenix!

Widger also shared, “The lowest point (of the journey) was the rudder situation, when the rudder failed – scariest moment of my entire life. And the highlight was seeing the animals, dolphins and whales, and the calm.”

Widger plans to snorkel for several weeks and also look at fish while in Hawaii before moving on to the next destination.

“It really doesn’t matter how much money you make at this point. Everybody’s just trying to do enough to get by. That wears you out. The world is in a weird place and I think people have seen that it’s possible to break out,” said Widger.

Coast Guard Dist. 14 External Affairs provided an update Saturday regarding safety measures involving Widger’s trip, including:

The Coast Guard, while conducting shore patrol, escorted sailing vessel Phoenix (Widger’s boat) on its approach into Hawaii, Saturday.

Coast Guard Station Honolulu conducts law enforcement patrols offshore Oahu to enhance maritime awareness and reinforce the safety and security of Hawaiian and U.S. waters.

“Oliver’s journey highlights the critical importance of having properly functioning safety equipment onboard any vessel undertaking a long voyage,” said Chief Petty Officer Justin Starks, officer in charge, Station Honolulu. “The presence of a functional satellite communication device, emergency position-indicating radio beacon and adequate supplies significantly mitigated the risks associated with sailing solo across the Pacific.”

The Coast Guard emphasizes that proper planning, preparation and equipment are essential for safe boating, regardless of the voyage’s length or the number of crew members. A properly registered and maintained EPIRB allows rescuers to quickly locate a vessel in distress. Reliable communication devices, such as satellite phones or radios, enable mariners to receive critical weather updates and contact emergency services if needed. Sufficient food, water and medical provisions are also vital for a successful voyage.

“This interaction underscores the Coast Guard’s commitment to maritime safety and security in the Pacific,” said Capt. Thomas D’Arcy, chief of response at the Coast Guard’s Fourteenth District. “Our presence offshore allows us to monitor maritime activity, assist boaters in need and reinforce the importance of safe boating practices. We urge all mariners to take proactive steps to ensure their safety and the safety of others on the water.”

