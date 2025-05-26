Hiker rescued after nearly 30-foot fall at rock climbing area in SoCal

By Dean Fioresi

CHATSWORTH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Firefighters rescued a hiker who fell nearly 30 feet from a popular rock climbing area in Chatsworth on Sunday.

They were dispatched to Stoney Point Park, which is located east of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and south of the 118 Freeway, at around 7:10 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The hiker, only identified as an adult male, fell in a “rugged and remote section” of the climbing area, which led them to also send a rescue helicopter to the scene.

SkyCal was overhead as the hiker was strapped into a sling and airlifted into the helicopter.

Firefighters said they would be treated in flight and taken to a nearby hospital. The hiker’s condition was not immediately known.

