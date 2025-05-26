Man crashes vehicle, calls 911 before breaking into gas station, police say

By Kelly Doty

FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after Franklin police say a man crashed a vehicle, called 911, and then broke into a nearby gas station early Wednesday, May 21.

Police said officers responded to a reported vehicle crash at Holly Spring Plaza just after 1 a.m. While en route, they received a second call about a commercial burglar alarm at the same location.

According to police, an unidentified man was traveling north on U.S. 441 when the vehicle left the roadway, went airborne, and crashed into a culvert.

After the crash, police said the man walked to a nearby Ingles Gas Express, called 911 from an exterior emergency phone, and then broke the station’s glass door with a rock.

A photo shared on Franklin Police Department’s Facebook page on May 21, 2025, shows the scene of a break-in at an Ingles Gas Express.

“As he entered the store through the broken glass, he sustained serious lacerations,” Franklin police said in a social media post. “While inside the store, he ransacked the merchandise area.”

The man was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash and break-in. Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

