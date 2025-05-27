Dog killed after lunge at deputy, review underway

By Kathryn Havrilla

PENNFIELD TWP., Michigan (WXMI) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is sharing a body camera image after a deputy shot and killed a dog he said lunged at him on a call.

The Office says it got the call about aggressive dogs on Swift Rd. in Pennfield Twp. on Friday evening. When deputies arrived, one person said a dog had entered his property and attacked his dog. A second person said the dogs “aggressively charged” at her when she was in her own yard.

Deputies found the three dogs nearby. The sheriff’s offices say as the deputy approached the dogs, the animals charged at him. He tried using verbal commands, but one dog still lunged at a deputy within 3-5 feet away. The deputy fired his gun three times, hitting the closest dog. The other two dogs ran off.

The dog that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene. CCSO says it offered to transport the dog to an animal hospital, but the owner chose to take the dog home themselves.

CCSO says a supervisor remained on scene to provide oversight, documentation and contact information. They say they are releasing the information in the interest of transparency over use of force. An administrative review is being conducted due to the use of force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Curtis Smith at (269) 781-0880 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

