Vermont City Marathon brings big crowds and hometown pride

By Yunier Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — Thousands of runners filled the streets of Burlington for the annual M&T Vermont City Marathon and Relay, but it wasn’t just the athletes making an impact. Crowds of supporters lined every mile, bringing energy and local pride.

From Pine Street’s steady drumbeats to the cheers in the New North End, spectators turned out in full force to uplift every participant.

“It’s exciting. You’re really rooting for everyone,” said Kory Anderson of Lincoln.

For many, the marathon felt like more than just a race; it was a community celebration. Community members like Suzanne Currier of Fairfax and Deanna Wood of St. Johnsbury expressed how special it was to support everyone.

“We look forward to every runner who comes across our path, and we encourage them to keep going with everything we’ve got,” Currier said.

But it’s the supporters from all across the country that Wood cherishes the most.

“It’s wonderful to see families, people of all ages, whether they’re being carried in a backpack or running alongside as part of the race. The atmosphere is just incredible,” Wood said.

The dedication of those on the course was equally inspiring.

Months of training paid off for participants, including women’s relay champions Team Try Hards, who defended their title in the three-to-five-person team race for the second year in a row.

“I just felt so amazing and really inspired,” said Jazmyn Sylvester-Cross of Fairfield.

Her teammate Danielle Simons-Cheney added, “It’s fun to celebrate with everyone and see familiar faces and new ones.”

NBC5’s own Stephen Biddix also crossed the finish line, completing the marathon in 4:18:20 with the support of coworkers and his family.

“It was awesome. It helped a lot,” Biddix said. “That hill coming from Waterfront Park to Church Street was killer. I’ve spent a lot of time on Church Street, but I didn’t realize how hard it was to run until today.”

Whether running the full 26.2 miles or simply ringing a cowbell on the sidelines, everyone in Burlington shared in the marathon spirit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.