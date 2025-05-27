Woman celebrates wedding anniversary by winning $2M on scratch-off ticket

By Joseph Buczek

Michigan (WWJ) — An Oakland County woman and her husband celebrated their wedding anniversary by winning $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamonds & Gold instant game.

The 44-year-old woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Opdyke Featherstone Mobil, located at 810 North Opdyke Road in Auburn Hills.

“My husband and I like playing different scratch-off tickets, especially the Diamonds & Gold game,” said the player in a news release. “We scratched this ticket off together on our wedding anniversary, and my husband noticed the $2 million prize first. He thought something wasn’t right, so we took it to the store to scan it.

“A message came up to file a claim at the Lottery office, so we asked a friend to scan it on her Lottery app. I started shaking and was in total shock when $2 million came up on the screen. It was so exciting and the best surprise on our anniversary!”

The player elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million. With her winnings, the woman plans to invest, buy a house and put some money aside for her children’s college funds.

“Congratulations to the lucky player and her husband who had a day they will never forget after winning $2 million on their wedding anniversary,” said Michigan Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli. “It is great to hear that the prize will also have a positive impact on their children by helping fund their future education.”

Since the game launched in March 2024, players have won more than $54 million playing Diamonds & Gold, according to the Michigan Lottery. Each $20 ticket gives players the chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $49 million in prizes remains up for grabs, including one $2 million top prize.

