WWI memorial, Heroes Grove, in Golden Gate Park gets new attention thanks to San Francisco man

By Lauren Toms

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Nestled among towering redwoods in Golden Gate Park lies a quiet memorial few people knew about — until now.

Known as Heroes Grove, the site commemorates the men and women of San Francisco who died in World War I. The granite monument has stood in the grove since 1932, but it was only recently that Ken Maley’s years of effort brought new visibility to this historical landmark.

“It’s almost like a living cathedral,” Maley said.

The memorial grove was dedicated in 1919, just three days after Memorial Day, but for over a century, most passersby had little understanding of its significance. Dozens of people walk past it daily, just steps from JFK Promenade, unaware of the story behind the granite monument.

Maley, now 80, was determined to change that.

“I thought this place has been here for 100 years, and no one since 1919 had any idea what it was or why it was here, and that was my motivation,” he explained. “I’m 80, and I think it’s really something to leave behind.”

In 2019, Maley and the Veterans Commemorative Committee installed the first boulder inscribed with the words “Heroes Grove” near the memorial. Then last week, he oversaw the installation of a second boulder, this time at the entrance to the Rose Garden, effectively bookending the grove.

To further enhance public understanding, Maley collaborated with the city’s Recreation and Parks Department to add QR codes to both boulders. Scanning these codes takes visitors to the department’s website with more information about the history of the memorial.

“I heard people say, ‘Oh, it’s called Heroes Grove,’ or ‘I found the QR code, I never knew about it,'” Maley said. “I’m hopeful lots of people will do it. I’d be happy if Rec and Park told me, ‘I’m sorry, it crashed, too many people.'”

The new markers are already resonating with locals and veterans alike. Paul Whitehouse, a U.S. Army veteran who served during Operation Desert Storm, stops by Heroes Grove every Memorial Day and Veterans Day to honor those lost to war. “I’d love to be able to come out here one time before I die and say, ‘Well, we solved it, and everything we fought for, we solved it, and no one has to do what you guys did,'” he said.

Whitehouse appreciates the renewed attention to the memorial. “It’s nice to see that they were appreciated, their memory is appreciated. They’re from here. It’s nice to know someone else around here decided to make sure they’re remembered, not just on some little rock in the woods,” he said.

On Memorial Day, Maley read the names of 748 men and 13 women from San Francisco who died in World War I, a powerful tribute to their service and sacrifice.

“These must have been brothers, you know, two brothers went off to the war and, you know, here we are,” he reflected.

Though Maley never served in the military — His draft number was never selected — he views this effort as a small act of service. His dedication to Heroes Grove has made it easier for San Franciscans to honor the memories of those who gave their lives in service of their country.

