71-year-old who died trying to stop rolling tractor-trailer in Pennsylvania identified

ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Authorities have identified the 71-year-old man who was killed after attempting to stop a tractor-trailer from rolling away in Rochester Township, Beaver County.

According to officials, Gene Bores died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, neck and pelvis. His death has been ruled accidental.

The Beaver Valley Regional police chief told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 contractors were off-loading a trailer at the Sherwin-Williams plant on Cleveland Street when their truck began to roll away.

Officials said that as contractors attempted to stop the vehicle, Bores was hit and pulled underneath the tires of the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the truck was not placed in park at the time of the accident. They also said the brakes of the vehicle were checked and did not show any signs of damage or further issues.

Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating.

