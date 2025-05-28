Drivers franticly try to save man hanging from interstate sign

By KTBS Web Staff

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A tragedy unfolded in front of motorists Wednesday morning in Texarkana, Texas.

Police say a man died after apparently hanging himself from the metal supports for the Interstate 30 signs at Richmond Road.

Passersby who first saw him tried desperately to get him down but couldn’t do it before it was too late.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were on scene and working to identifying him and gather more information.

